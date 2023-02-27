Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
Bring Me The Sports

Did Dennis Evans ditch Minnesota for Louisville?

By Joe Nelson,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SyjQ_0l1a231B00

If true, Evans would be going to one of only two Power Five teams with a worse record than the Gophers this season.

Is Dennis Evans headed to Louisville? That's the speculation based on a prediction from 247Sports after the 7-footer reportedly asked the University of Minnesota to be released from his signed commitment to play basketball for the Gophers.

According to 247Sports' Trevor Andershock , Evans is a 100% lock to land with Louisville. A stunning turn of events considering Louisville is still being punished by the NCAA for numerous violations, including being "restricted from showing personalized recruiting videos to prospective student-athletes during the remainder of the 2022-23 recruiting calendar."

Adding insult to the situation is that Louisville is one of only two Power Five schools in the country with a worse record this season than Minnesota. Louisville is 4-25 and California is 3-26. Minnesota sits dead last in the Big Ten with a record of 7-20.

TCU, Missouri and Illinois have also been linked to Evans since he "de-committed" from Minnesota. Why did he back out? It's not clear, but when asked if NIL money might be playing a role, Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV said "[money] talks."

Meanwhile, Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press wrote Sunday that "Evans' departure had been rumored for weeks" and that nobody should be surprised if Evans' friend, Gophers freshman guard Jaden Henley, "joins Evans via the transfer portal."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minnesota adds 2024 commitment from in-state ATH
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Timberwolves get all-around effort for big win in Sacramento
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Gophers earn No. 2 seed in NCAA women's hockey tournament
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Minnesota stuns Rutgers on buzzer-beater completing double-digit comeback
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
In-state star Isaac Asuma (Cherry, MN) commits to Minnesota’s 2024 class
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Minnesota's Whalen resigns after 3rd straight losing season
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Emilio Pagan gives up grand slam in first spring appearance
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Wild acquires Oskar Sundqvist from Red Wings
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Bill dealing with student discipline passes Ky. House committee
Frankfort, KY5 days ago
Woman killed in Old Louisville shooting had fallen on hard times, father says
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Sweeping away the homeless problem
Minneapolis, MN5 days ago
Why are there Thousands of Ford Trucks at an Abandoned Kentucky Racetrack?
Sparta, KY9 days ago
'Hilarious' Minnesota snow picture explodes online
Minneapolis, MN9 days ago
Larry 'Chef Hot Hands' Jiles Jr. killed in St. Paul shooting
Saint Paul, MN6 days ago
Fugitive On The Run In Minnesota Found Dead In Minneapolis Park
Minneapolis, MN6 days ago
Man receives maximum 38 1/2-year sentence for murder of Minneapolis North quarterback Deshaun Hill
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Louisville woman arrested after stabbing in Radcliff
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Larry Jiles Jr and Troy Kennedy killed in St. Paul shooting
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Louisville Water issues boil water advisory for eastern Jefferson County
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Body found in back of cemetery on Dixie Highway; death investigation underway
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Louisville man convicted of using juveniles to distribute fentanyl, heroin sentenced to prison
Louisville, KY5 days ago
1 killed in rollover crash due to icy road conditions
Farmington, MN6 days ago
All lanes blocked on I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard after reported vehicle fire
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Church catches fire after car hits gas meter, crashes into building
Frankfort, KY4 days ago
Suspect Who Fled Following Domestic Dispute Still at Large
New Pekin, IN5 days ago
Main Street crash ends with Madison man in jail
Madison, IN5 days ago
Carroll County man charged with attempted murder, rape, kidnapping in brutal attack
Sanders, KY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy