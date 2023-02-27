Did Dennis Evans ditch Minnesota for Louisville?

If true, Evans would be going to one of only two Power Five teams with a worse record than the Gophers this season.

Is Dennis Evans headed to Louisville? That's the speculation based on a prediction from 247Sports after the 7-footer reportedly asked the University of Minnesota to be released from his signed commitment to play basketball for the Gophers.

According to 247Sports' Trevor Andershock , Evans is a 100% lock to land with Louisville. A stunning turn of events considering Louisville is still being punished by the NCAA for numerous violations, including being "restricted from showing personalized recruiting videos to prospective student-athletes during the remainder of the 2022-23 recruiting calendar."

Adding insult to the situation is that Louisville is one of only two Power Five schools in the country with a worse record this season than Minnesota. Louisville is 4-25 and California is 3-26. Minnesota sits dead last in the Big Ten with a record of 7-20.

TCU, Missouri and Illinois have also been linked to Evans since he "de-committed" from Minnesota. Why did he back out? It's not clear, but when asked if NIL money might be playing a role, Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV said "[money] talks."

Meanwhile, Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press wrote Sunday that "Evans' departure had been rumored for weeks" and that nobody should be surprised if Evans' friend, Gophers freshman guard Jaden Henley, "joins Evans via the transfer portal."