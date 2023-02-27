Open in App
Clermont County, OH
See more from this location?
cleveland19.com

4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says

By Kendall HydeGray News staff,

5 days ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating four deaths as a potential murder-suicide in Ohio Township. Authorities...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Kidnapping suspect arrested hours after toddler found safe
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s Ohio home, police say
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati Police seek to identify bar shooting suspects
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Grandmother narcans 9-month-old in Ross Co. after fentanyl overdose
Bainbridge, OH5 days ago
Coroner IDs man killed in Middletown police shooting
Middletown, OH6 days ago
‘Trees down, roofs torn up and power lines down;’ Storm damage reported in Clark County
New Carlisle, OH5 days ago
Mikesell’s to hold discount sale in Dayton
Dayton, OH5 days ago
Top Xavier Players to Watch vs. Butler - March 4
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Muncie, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy