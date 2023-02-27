Straight-Faced Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Jordan Lutes Hold Hands While Leaving L.A. In Matching Outfits

MEGA

Demi Lovato is in love — and she doesn't care who knows it!

On Sunday, February 26, the "Melon Cake" vocalist was seen catching a flight out of LAX with boyfriend Jordan Lutes . Matching in all-black ensembles, Lovato and Lutes stayed close to each other during their travels, holding hands as they made their way through the busy airport.

Lovato rocked an oversized jacket and loose, dark-wash jeans while her partner wore a classic leather jacket paired with a gray hoodie.

The spotting comes weeks after the couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis pre- Grammy party. And while Lutes may be new to attending star-studded events on the arm of Lovato, he is no stranger to her social media feed.

"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you ," Lovato gushed over the musician in a Valentine's Day post alongside a series of photos of the couple.

"Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth," she concluded the heartfelt post. "happy first Valentines day together. . I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰."

"who let all these butterfly in here!?!? so grateful that i found u again 🥰😘 love u so much," Lutes commented below the tribute.

The former Disney star has not been shy about showing off how happy the two are in their first year together. From trips to Disneyland to holidays together and hanging out with their pups at home, Lovato has offered her fans small glimpses of their blossoming romance.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Lovato and Lutes at LAX.