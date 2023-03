Marshall police reports Feb. 6 - Feb. 12

2/6/2023

12:03 a.m. Check Property 100 block of Whistle Street

2:08 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 400 block of Farnham Street

2:12 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 400 block of Farnham Street

2:18 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 100 block of Park Drive

2:46 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 300 block of Indian Summer Road

3:01 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 300 block of Springview Drive

3:39 a.m. Traffic Stop Hubbell/Parkview Lane

3:57 a.m. Traffic Stop Main/Motl Street

9:24 a.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

3:37 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

6:23 p.m. Check Property 700 block of Main Street

8:22 p.m. Animal Found 100 block of Pardee Street

2/7/2023

2:35 a.m. Check Property 100 block of Deerfield Road

2:47 a.m. Check Property 700 block of Main Street

2:59 a.m. Check Property 800 block of Hubbell Street

3:11 a.m. Check Property 600 block of Madison Street

4:49 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 400 block of Lakewood Terrace

6:59 a.m. Check Property Park/Midvale Drive

8:40 a.m. Juvenile Complaint 400 block of School Street

8:45 a.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

4:31 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

5:50 p.m. Fraud 600 block of Converse Avenue

8:54 p.m. Property Found 500 block of Plaza Drive

2/8/2023

2:01 a.m. Check Property 700 block of Main Street

2:08 a.m. Check Property 100 block of Main Street

2:14 a.m. Check Property 500 block of Plaza Drive

3:06 a.m. Repo 500 block of Madison Street

7:05 a.m. Property Found 500 block of Water Tower Drive

8:50 a.m. Follow-Up 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane

10:53 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 500 block of Waterloo Road

11:39 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 600 block of Lewellen Street

1:51 p.m. Safety Hazard 600 block of Madison Street

4:59 p.m. Preserve the Peace 200 block of Juniper Lane

5:57 p.m. Assist Citizen 200 block of Juniper Lane

8:15 p.m. 911 Call Silent 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive

2/9/2023

12:05 a.m. Traffic Stop Sth 19/Industrial Drive

12:50 a.m. Check Property 600 block of Madison Street

1:37 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School/Madison Street

1:43 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School/Madison Street

1:47 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School/Madison Street

1:50 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School/Madison Street

1:54 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School/Farnham Street

2:01 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School Street/Evergreen Boulevard

2:06 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School/Madison Street

2:09 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle 500 block of Plaza Drive

2:37 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School/Madison Street

2:42 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street School/Madison Street

2:47 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 200 block of Porter Street

2:57 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 800 block of Goldfinch Lane

3:08 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 300 block of Harvest Court

3:18 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 300 block of Sunnyview Lane

3:26 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 500 block of Lewellen Street

3:45 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 200 block of Lakewood Terrace

3:51 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 400 block of Lakewood Terrace

3:56 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 200 block of Freidel Drive

4:00 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 200 block of Freidel Drive

4:07 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane

4:17 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 200 block of Parkview Lane

4:22 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 300 block of Maunesha Drive

4:35 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 100 block of Hillside Drive

4:40 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street Motl/Farnham Street

4:45 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street Motl/Farnham Street

4:49 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street Farnham/Motl Street

4:53 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 400 block of Farnham Street

4:57 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 400 block of Farnham Street

5:00 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 400 block of Farnham Street

5:46 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 200 block of Evergreen Drive

7:35 a.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

7:50 a.m. Traffic Stop Madison/School Street

3:38 p.m. Safety Hazard Madison/School Street

3:41 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire Madison/School Street

7:02 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire 400 block of Madison Street

7:34 p.m. Phone 500 block of Plaza Drive

9:14 p.m. Traffic Stop Sth 19/Industrial Drive

11:52 p.m. Traffic Stop Deerfield/Farnham Street

2/10/2023

12:06 a.m. Check Property 200 block of E Main Street

12:11 a.m. Check Property 700 block of Main Street

12:24 a.m. Check Property W Main Street/Water’s Edge Court

2:42 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 100 block of Beebe Street

3:10 a.m. Parking Complaint on Street 500 block of Lewellen Street

7:32 a.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

8:03 a.m. Traffic Stop Sth 19/Koch Drive

8:24 a.m. Assist Citizen Mourning Dove/Water Tower Drive

8:26 a.m. Assist Citizen 600 block of Madison Street

9:48 a.m. Safety Hazard 900 block of Hubbell Street

3:39 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation School/Madison Street

3:46 p.m. Follow-Up 700 block of Jupiter Drive

4:07 p.m. Follow-Up 200 block of Lakewood Terrace

4:31 p.m. Assist Police Sth 19/Cth TT

4:34 p.m. Assist Police Sth 19/Cth TT

7:46 p.m. Traffic Stop Main/Pardee Street

8:15 p.m. Traffic Stop Main/Howard Street

8:31 p.m. Traffic Stop Sth 19/Lochinvars Trail

9:41 p.m. Traffic Stop Sth 19/Industrial Drive

10:22 p.m. Traffic Stop 100 block of Main Street

2/11/2023

12:31 a.m. Check Property 500 block of Plaza Drive

12:37 a.m. Traffic Stop Main/School Street

2:01 a.m. Check Property 700 block of Main Street

5:07 a.m. Traffic Stop Hubbell/Waterloo Road

12:41 p.m. Disturbance 600 block of Meadowview Lane

6:59 p.m. Traffic Stop Main/Hubbell Street

7:45 p.m. Traffic Stop Industrial/Karem Drive

9:08 p.m. Parking Complaint on Street 100 block of Main Street

9:33 p.m. Check Property 500 block of Waterloo Road

9:35 p.m. Assist Police 500 block of Waterloo Road

10:29 p.m. Traffic Stop Main/Main Street

11:48 p.m. Disturbance 200 block of E Main Street

2/12/2023

1:37 a.m. Traffic Stop Main/Motl Street

3:15 a.m. Suspicious Person 500 block of Madison Street

10:17 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 400 block of Hubbell Street

2:41 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire 600 block of Meadowview Lane