Peoria student earns dean's list for fall 2022 semester

Emerson College student Anna Phillips, of Peoria, earned dean's list honors for the fall 2022 semester.

The requirement to make dean's list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Phillips is majoring in writing, lit publishing, and is a member of the class of 2023.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's theater district, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning, according to a news release.

The college has about 4,200 undergraduates and 550 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood, and at its 14th-century castle, in the Netherlands. Additionally, there are opportunities to study in Washington DC, London, China, the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Greece, France, Ireland, Mexico, Cuba, England and South Africa.

The college has an active network of more than 51,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts.