Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Gunns on fans reacting to them beating The Acclaimed: ‘We ripped their hearts out’

By Wrestling Junkie Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhaSd_0l1ZwLRO00

In pro wrestling, if you can get fans to react to you, you’re usually doing something right. The Gunns are showing they’ve taken that mind set to heart even early in their careers.

Austin and Colten are bona fide second generation wrestlers as the sons of WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW coach and manager Billy Gunn. As the culmination of a long-running storyline where they were friends with and then rivals of The Acclaimed — who Billy Gunn sided with when forced to make a decision — The Gunns shocked many by beating Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Instead of a chorus of boos, the crowd reaction in that instant was one of stunned silence. And then, yes, boos. On the latest episode of the Under the Ring podcast, recorded just before The Gunns defend their titles against The Acclaimed and two other teams at Revolution, Austin Gunn told host Phil Strum why that moment was so fulfilling.

“When I was pinning Bowens, 1-2-3 in the middle of the ring, and that crowd went silent, and I looked at their faces and they were just like … We ripped their hearts out,” Austin Gunn said. “America’s top team, AEW’s top tag team that everybody loved.”

“It was the best feeling in the world,” he added, noting that it was validation that despite criticism on social media, they were doing things right.

Be sure to listen to the entire interview above to get more insight from The Gunns on:

  • How their work ethic has defined them during their first few years in the business
  • Their different paths into pro wrestling — including Austin working as a second-grade teacher before he decided to make the jump
  • The unusual dynamic where older brother Colten, who started wrestling later, is learning things from Austin
  • The added pressure that comes with being second generation performers
  • How their experience in the “crowd” at Daily’s Place during the pandemic helped prepare them and connect them with the fans even before they were regulars on AEW TV

Under the Ring drops new episodes every Monday, with Strum calling upon his longtime love for and coverage of pro wrestling to have an in-depth conversation with a wrestler or other notable personality. Recent guests have included IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné , AEW executive and wrestler Jeff Jarrett , and longtime WWE official Jimmy Korderas .

To make sure you don’t miss an episode, subscribe to Under the Ring on Apple Podcasts or your podcast provider of choice, or check out the Under the Ring YouTube channel to see all of the interviews in video form.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WrestleMania events 2023: Full list of all the wrestling in L.A. during WrestleMania week
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Stipe Miocic can't wait to fight UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones, ready to 'beat that ass'
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
UFC 285 post-event facts: Jon Jones enters a class of his own with heavyweight title win
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Shavkat Rakhmonov wants championship bout following UFC 285 win: 'I'm ready for the title shot'
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Michael Chandler plans to 'bludgeon' Conor McGregor, regardless of date, location or weight class
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Jason Kelce made a hilarious cameo during Travis Kelce's Saturday Night Live episode
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy