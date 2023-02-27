Open in App
Council Bluffs, IA
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs Police and other Pottawattamie County departments move to digital encryption of radio system

By Mandy Billings,

5 days ago

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department says they, along with other departments in the Pottawattamie, Douglas and Sarpy County area, have moved to full digital encryption of their radio system.

The Council Bluffs Police Department, in conjunction with their dispatch center from Pottawattamie County, are switching to encryption for several reasons. Encrypted transmissions will prevent criminal elements from knowing when and where officers are being dispatched to, enhancing the safety of officers and citizens involved in the incident. Encryption will prevent the personal information of persons contacted by officers from being transmitted in the clear to the public. Unencrypted radio systems allow this information to be gained and used for illicit purposes.

In order to maintain transparency, the radio traffic on their primary channel will be made available with a 30-minute delay. The audio stream will be made available through Broadcastify and will be unedited and raw. A link to the streaming will be available on the Council Bluffs Police website as soon as it is received from Pottawattamie County. The website is www.councilbluffs-ia.gov/319/Police-Department.

Information channels where warrant, missing person, and driver’s license information is transmitted will not be available to protect individuals’ personal information.

