FSU basketball player needs your vote for College Slam Dunk Championships

By Sam Gorski,

5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University basketball player Isaiah Sanders is in the running to participate in the 2023 State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-point Championships, but he needs your vote to get there.

The State Farm Dark Horse Dunker competition is a social media fan voting competition on Twitter and Instagram where 16 college basketball players progress through a bracket after four weeks of voting. The winner of the contest will get to compete against top college basketball players in the King’s Hawaiian College Slam Dunk Championship on March 30 in Houston.

Sanders’ week one matchup is against Jonathan Park from Nazareth College. You can cast your vote here . Round one voting will end at noon on Friday, March 3 at 1 p.m. EST.

  • Round two of voting runs from March 6 to March 10.
  • Round three of voting runs from March 13 to March 17.
  • The final round of voting runs from March 20 to March 24.

The player who receives the most votes in the final round will compete in the slam dunk contest on March 30, and will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

