Open in App
Oakland, MD
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Maryland man charged after pursuit through Monongalia County yards

By Alexandra Weaver,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whSAT_0l1ZtSGc00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man is facing charges after the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said a driver went through people’s yards while fleeing a deputy on Friday night.

According to a criminal complaint, the pursuit began at around 11:15 p.m. when a received a report about a silver pickup truck driving recklessly near Morningside Drive and Brookhaven Road. The deputy said a truck matching the description pulled in front of the patrol car, with its head and tail lights off. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, according to the complaint, but the driver accelerated down Autumn Drive and began driving through a resident’s property.

More deputies joined in the response while MECCA 911 received several more calls about the vehicle driving through people’s yards.

Summersville man charged after pursuit in Webster County where vehicle’s hood was up

The driver hit an occupied sheriff’s office patrol car before crashing into a creek bed, according to the complaint.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run, the complaint alleges. He “aggressively resisted and made attempts to strike deputies,” it said.

Joshua Arnold, 31, of Oakland, Maryland, was charged with fleeing with reckless endangerment and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman, 2 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Belington
Belington, WV17 hours ago
Two weapons seized from student’s car in Preston County
Kingwood, WV3 days ago
Elkins Police Department announces plans to add street cameras
Elkins, WV1 day ago
Westmoreland County woman facing more than 1,000 animal cruelty charges
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
2 Grafton women charged with 128 counts of animal neglect, neglect of an incapacitated adult
Grafton, WV2 days ago
Granville Police asking for help identifying suspect
Granville, WV3 days ago
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
Grafton, WV2 days ago
Fairmont man arrested for hitting child in the face
Fairmont, WV4 days ago
Barbour County crash sends 1 to hospital
Philippi, WV3 days ago
2 flown, 1 transported after Belington Fire
Belington, WV3 hours ago
Delays expected on Route 50 between Clarksburg and Bridgeport next week
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Morgantown seeing increase in overdose deaths this week, officials say
Morgantown, WV3 days ago
Person dead from overdose in Belmont County
Bellaire, OH4 days ago
More details released in deadly McKeesport shootings
Mckeesport, PA3 days ago
Cocaine possession added to child endangerment charges against Latrobe pair
Latrobe, PA3 days ago
3-month project to impact Pike Street traffic in Clarksburg
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Connellsville, PA1 day ago
Emily Drive light signal gets fixed
Nutter Fort, WV2 days ago
Former Clarksburg Police Officer Shot in Line of Duty and U.S. Marine, Gerald Edward Merriner, Passes
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
DA: Meyersdale woman charged following drug investigation in Somerset Co.
Meyersdale, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy