Berhalter’s salary more than triple Andonovski’s, per U.S. Soccer filing

U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter earned more than triple the salary of U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski, per a new U.S. Soccer tax filing.

Over a one-year period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Berhalter earned $1,641,398, which included $300,000 in bonuses.

In that same period Andonovski made $446,495, including $50,000 in bonuses.

Berhalter, whose contract expired at the end of 2022, was U.S. Soccer’s highest-paid employee over the period of the tax filing. Andonovski was only seventh on that list.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone was not on the list at all, as the president job remains a volunteer position.

In other listed expenses, U.S. Soccer paid law firm Latham & Watkins $4.9 million over the period of the filing, with the firm leading the federation’s legal fight against the USWNT.

U.S. Soccer also paid Morgan Lewis $1.4 million, with the firm serving as lead counsel to the federation in the negotiations that ultimately led to the historic collective bargaining agreement that guaranteed equal pay for the USWNT.

U.S. Soccer said its revenue over the period was $122.3 million, with expenses at $145.1 million.

U.S. Soccer highest-paid employees (April 2021-March 2022)

Gregg Berhalter, USMNT coach: $1,641,398 Earnie Stewart, sporting director: $799,380 Will Wilson, CEO: $642,348 David Wright, chief commercial officer: $516,257 Kate Markgraf, USWNT general manager: $500,000 Pinky Raina, CFO and COO: $466,864 Vlatko Andonovski, USWNT coach: $446,495 Karen Leetzow, chief legal officer: $410,714

