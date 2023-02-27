SR-189 closed near Deer Creek for avalanche control

UTAH COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – SR-189 is closed near Deer Creek Reservoir for avalanche control, according to Utah Highway Patrol .
One avalanche slide has reportedly come down, affecting both eastbound and westbound lanes. 22-year-old man dies after Ogden motorcycle crash Saturday night
UHP says westbound is closed at Deer Creek, while eastbound is closed near milepost 17.
Crews estimate 1-2 hours for snow cleanup. Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
ABC4 Daily News
No further information is currently available. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 0