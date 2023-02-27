Open in App
Ogden, UT
ABC4

SR-189 closed near Deer Creek for avalanche control

By Ryan Bittan,

5 days ago

UTAH COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – SR-189 is closed near Deer Creek Reservoir for avalanche control, according to Utah Highway Patrol .

One avalanche slide has reportedly come down, affecting both eastbound and westbound lanes.

UHP says westbound is closed at Deer Creek, while eastbound is closed near milepost 17.

Crews estimate 1-2 hours for snow cleanup.

No further information is currently available.

