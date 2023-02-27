Diamond Awards to honor EPCC women staffers

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) is celebrating its 15 th Annual Women’s History Month, with this year’s theme of “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

The Diamond Awards will honor EPCC staff for their hard work mentoring students and will coincide with International Women Day (IWD). The Diamond awardees also serve as the face of EPCC diversity. The awards are set to take place on from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 8, at the Administrative Services Center Auditorium, Building.

“After a three-year delay due to the pandemic, we are happy to once again honor selected EPCC women with our Diamond Awards Celebration,” said Dr. Andrew M. Peña, executive director for Human Resources.

Events to look out for in the following month in Microsoft Teams, every Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.:

March 1: The Art of the Heart: A Journey Back to Self, presented by Lizzie Ochoa

March 22: Sweet Creativity (Pastry Decoration) presented by Chef Yuri Hernandez

March 29: Self Defense for Women, presented by Sgt. Donica Pedredon

