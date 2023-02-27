Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

Diamond Awards to honor EPCC women staffers

By Fabiola Loera,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7zJB_0l1ZrZex00

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) is celebrating its 15 th Annual Women’s History Month, with this year’s theme of “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jcnbg_0l1ZrZex00

The Diamond Awards will honor EPCC staff for their hard work mentoring students and will coincide with International Women Day (IWD). The Diamond awardees also serve as the face of EPCC diversity. The awards are set to take place on from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 8, at the Administrative Services Center Auditorium, Building.

“After a three-year delay due to the pandemic, we are happy to once again honor selected EPCC women with our Diamond Awards Celebration,” said Dr. Andrew M. Peña, executive director for Human Resources.

Events to look out for in the following month in Microsoft Teams, every Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.:

  • March 1:          The Art of the Heart: A Journey Back to Self, presented by Lizzie Ochoa
  • March 22:        Sweet Creativity (Pastry Decoration) presented by Chef Yuri Hernandez
  • March 29:        Self Defense for Women, presented by Sgt. Donica Pedredon
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
City of El Paso to host ‘Neighborhoods USA Conference’
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
NMSU to host ‘Around the World’ festival
Las Cruces, NM19 hours ago
El Paso veteran opens new makeup studio to build confidence in clients
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Star Central Studios launches non-profit in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
EPWater, La Nube presents art contest for students
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Fort Bliss’ senior enlisted leader calls it a career, says serving 1AD ‘the pinnacle’
Fort Bliss, TX1 day ago
$1M grant awarded to La Nube to fund new lab
El Paso, TX2 days ago
UTEP ranked No. 2 in the U.S. for master’s program
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Grand opening of ‘Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park’
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
El Paso ISD hosting job fair for all positions Saturday
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Eight El Paso businesses named to “Best Stores in Texas” List
El Paso, TX2 days ago
THOP introduces new cancer navigation program
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso restaurant hosts ‘Stop the Violence’ event for teens
El Paso, TX1 day ago
San Elizario tapped as ‘Best Historic Small Town in America’ in USA Today poll
San Elizario, TX1 day ago
El Paso kicks off nutrition month with ‘Fuel for the Future’ theme
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Licon Dairy producing cheese for over 75 years in the El Paso area
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Psychological training by K9 private trainer available in El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso ranked #2 in the cheapest cities to buy beer
El Paso, TX2 days ago
‘Most Wanted’ fugitives in El Paso area for week of March 3
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
Jefferson High School ‘hold protocol’ lifted; Police investigating
El Paso, TX2 days ago
‘The Stop The Violence Teen Night’ brings awareness on the rise in teen crime
El Paso, TX2 days ago
City Rose Garden and ‘Scenic Sundays’ ready for spring
El Paso, TX1 day ago
UTEP softball falls to Northern Colorado and NM State
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
Ex-city rep critical of decision to terminate city manager’s contract
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Hundreds of migrants intercepted in stash houses over the El Paso area
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Residents say FBI, task force raided wrong home in Central El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
UTEP women fall at No. 24 Middle Tennessee, 72-68
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
Religious leaders want Biden to reverse asylum ‘travel ban’
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Organ Mountain boys beat Hobbs to advance to 5A quarterfinals
Las Cruces, NM13 hours ago
Organ Mountain High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching student, providing alcohol
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy