Open in App
Fort Walton Beach, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Florida man allegedly drags police with car during traffic stop, charged with attempted murder

By Summer Poole,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5YBc_0l1Zqvqc00

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man stopped by officers for an alleged traffic violation was arrested for attempted felony murder after he drug officers with his car, according to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

According to the release, officers attempted to pull over Antonio Betts, 27, for a traffic violation Saturday afternoon. Police say Betts stopped and when officers walked up to the car and tried to determine the man’s identity. While working to determine Betts’ identity, officers said they noticed drug paraphernalia and a knife in the car.

Fort Walton Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff

Officers asked Betts to get out of the car and said he refused. Because of this, officers attempted to pull Betts out of the car. Officers said that is when Betts allegedly trapped one of the officer’s arms and started driving.

A second officer tried to get the first officer’s arm freed while they were both being dragged with the car. The second officer was able to free the other officer’s arm but then became trapped as Betts grabbed that officer’s shoulder microphone. Betts then allegedly told the officer “You’re going to die today.”

After saying that, Betts started driving toward a power pole while hitting the officer in the face. The officer was able to grab the steering wheel and hit the brake with his foot.

Backup units used a stun gun on Betts and were able to take him into custody. Betts is charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, false name while lawfully detained, resisting arrest without violence, and depriving law enforcement officer means on communication.

Both the officers and Betts were taken to the Fort Walton Destin Medical Center and were treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Panama City police searching for kidnapping suspect
Panama City, FL23 hours ago
Wanted first-degree murder suspect arrested in Walton: WCSO
Santa Rosa Beach, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FHP: Man drives drunk with 7-year-old in car, hits sheriff’s deputy
Panama City, FL15 hours ago
Body cam footage released in connection to man dragging Fort Walton Beach Police officers: Police
Fort Walton Beach, FL4 days ago
Fort Walton Beach Police release video of man dragging officer with vehicle
Fort Walton Beach, FL4 days ago
Report: Pensacola man robs man of $800 from his disability check
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Escambia County deputies locate body in Cantonment
Cantonment, FL2 days ago
28-year-old man jumps from the Navarre Beach Causeway after exiting a U-Haul
Navarre, FL15 hours ago
PCPD arrests woman on multiple drug charges
Panama City, FL4 days ago
Fort Walton Beach man charged with Attempted Felony Murder after dragging 2 police officers with vehicle
Fort Walton Beach, FL6 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on Palafox in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
PCPD adds K-9 to the force
Panama City, FL1 day ago
One man and teen seriously injured in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL3 days ago
PCPD searching for suspect in vending machine theft
Panama City, FL4 days ago
Video shows suspects steal 89-year-old woman's wallet at Pensacola Publix
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
Washington County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
Fountain, FL4 days ago
PPD searching for 2 suspects who allegedly stole 89-year-old’s wallet
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
Fort Walton Beach man charged with assaulting 12-year-old girl
Fort Walton Beach, FL5 days ago
3 men arrested after police pursuit ends on Pensacola Christian College campus
Pensacola, FL6 days ago
Pensacola Police: 11 men arrested in internet child predator sting
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
Police investigating skeletal remains found in woods in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL4 days ago
Police on the lookout for impaired driving
Panama City, FL1 day ago
One dead in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy