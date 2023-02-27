Open in App
North Charleston, SC
Former VP Mike Pence to meet with law enforcement in SC

By Tim Renaud,

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Lowcountry next week where he’ll meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other local law enforcement officials.

Pence was scheduled to attend a law enforcement roundtable earlier this month but canceled his trip at the last minute due to the birth of his grandchild.

That roundtable is set to take place with Chief Burgess and law enforcement officials on Thursday, March 2 amid renewed calls to “defund the police.”

Pence will then travel to Greenville, SC where he’s expected to meet with pastors for a “fireside chat” at Bob Jones University.

It has long been rumored that the former vice president will also seek the Republican nomination in a bid for president. That announcement has not yet been made official.

