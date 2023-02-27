Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Veterans Leadership Program hosting food distribution event

By Rebecca Parsons,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzqSk_0l1ZqDS000

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Veterans Leadership Program in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will host an a food distribution event for all Veterans and military families in need.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 29 from 12:00 p.m. until food is depleted. Veterans and their families can come to 727 Goucher Street to receive the food. Cars should enter into the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher St. at the opposite entrance to Mowry Drive.

Individuals will receive fresh produce, milk, and frozen meat. Strict safety and social distancing practices will be enforced.

Latest Posts

There will be signs and a group to help direct individuals into the correct area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Child hit by Jeep while riding bicycle in Clearfield
Clearfield, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rep. Frank Burns to offer a safe driving class for Cambria County seniors
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Local officials read to kids for Read Across America week
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Crews battle restaurant blaze in Somerset County
Stoystown, PA23 hours ago
Federal agency urges railroads to review how they share hazmat info in wake of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
NTSB: Key tank car part melted after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Berlin, Penn Cambria highlight Friday’s district champions
Berlin, PA1 day ago
Biden says he will visit East Palestine ‘at some point’
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy