Man arrested for having over 200k photos of child pornography

On Feb 23, 2023, the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Paul Zittel for possession of child pornography.

In January a detective received information that files of child sexual abuse material were uploaded to the internet.

After a further investigation authorities determined the files were uploaded from an IP address assigned to Zittel.

After a search warrant was obtained detectives searched Zittels' residence.

They made contact with other residents at the home who said Zittel would not allow anyone else into his room or office, without personally escorting them.

During the search detectives found printed photos of pornography, many depicted as child sexual abuse material. Detectives estimated there to be more than 220,000 printed images in Zittel’s possession.

Detectives seized the materials, a computer, and a digital storage device and removed them from the residence.

Zittel was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and remains held on a $250,000 bond.