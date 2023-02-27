Kenzie Was Recording in Sia’s Home Studio for ‘A Very Long Time’

When it comes to the Ziegler sisters, Maddie is typically the one who is associated with Sia . When the dancer was just 11, she was tapped to portray the Australian singer in her music video, Chandelier . The video went viral and made Maddie a household name. It also was the beginning of the actor’s many collaborations with Sia. However, over the years, Sia has also become close with Kenzie and often gives her fellow singer musical advice.

What kind of relationship does Kenzie Ziegler have with Sia?

The Zieglers have made it clear that Sia has become like family to them over the years. The “Move Your Body” singer is actually the godmother to both Maddie and Kenzie. The Dance Moms alums have also spoken candidly about how Sia has impacted their careers. Maddie first became aware of her interest in acting thanks to her roles in Sia’s music videos. Meanwhile, Sia has provide Kenzie with advice and resources for her music career.

The ‘paper’ singer used the recording studio in her godmother’s house for a long time

One of the biggest ways that Sia has helped Kenzie is by allowing her to use her recording studio. In an interview with the Zach Sang Show , the “paper” singer revealed that she utilized the recording studio in Sia’s home for quite a while when she was making new music. “I was actually using her studio in her house for like a very long time, which was awesome,” Kenzie explained. “It was so funny when people would come over. I would not tell them where they were, and they were like, ‘God, this house is ginormous!’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah, it’s my friend’s house.’ Like I would never tell them whose house it was.”

Sia has given Kenzie feedback about her music

In the aforementioned interview, Kenzie also divulged that Sia will often give her opinions about Kenzie’s music. Though Kenzie didn’t play her new singles (“100 degrees” and “paper”) for the Aussie before they released, Sia’s heard plenty of her other tunes. “I have definitely played her a bunch of my songs, and she gives me great feedback,” Kenzie admitted. She also shared that Sia will often text her feedback about her music even now.

For her part, Kenzie feels pleased to have someone who’s had such great success in the music industry in her life. “She is the nicest person I know,” the former reality TV star shared about her godmother. Kenzie also explained that she looks up to Sia. “Having like a huge inspiration to me just, like, around is great,” she shared. “And I feel like it’s more motivating as well because she is such an icon.”

Sia was featured on Kenzie’s song, ‘EXHALE’ back in 2020

A few years ago, Sia and Kenzie even collaborated on a song. The duo released their song, “EXHALE” in June of 2020 after Sia expressed interest in wanting to work with Kenzie professionally. The 18-year-old admits that she was super nervous to work with Sia at first, but is ultimately glad she put her fears aside and did it. To date, the quarantine music video for their song has racked up over 5.6 million views. But will there be another collaboration between the duo in the future? Only time will tell.