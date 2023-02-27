‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Nadine Reveals to Fans Her Thoughts on Marriage

The Netflix reality dating series Single’s Inferno Season 2 had a group of hopeful contestants looking for possible love. While some couples were fated early into the series, Nadine Lee and a few others were left without a partner . Since the dating series, Nadine has answered fan questions about her dating life, Single’s Inferno Season 2, and her thoughts on marriage.

Nadine became better friends with her male co-stars than romance partners

As a Korean-American, Nadine admitted that there was a cultural and language barrier while on Single’s Inferno Season 2 . But fans saw how Dong-woo went out of his way to make her feel comfortable by speaking English. There was a possible spark between them until Dong-woo drew the line during their Paradise date . In a Youtube video, Nadine explains that editing made it seem more dramatic than it appeared. After Paradise, Dong-woo did show interest in Nadine, and they swam together and developed a friendship.

Nadine says the same about her other romantic interest, Jin-young. Fans rooted for the couple, especially after Nadine revealed on Single’s Inferno Season 2 that she has military experienc e. But by the end of the series, it was clear that Jin-young would pick Seul-ki. The dramatic finale moment was only made to seem that way. Nadine cracked a joke at Jin-young for standing next to her that was edited out.

In her Youtube video, Nadine shows her love for her male co-stars. She explains she will happily be Jong-woo’s “wing woman” and grew close to Dong-woo, Se-jun, and Jin-young after the series. Nadine calls Se-jun “perfect” and “so fun.” When it comes to dating, Nadine revealed she is currently single.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2’s Nadine does have plans for marriage at some point

So far, after the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, only one couple has come out publically as officially dating. Young-jae and Seo-eun were speculated to be endgame from the start. They ended up leaving the island together. Since then, the two have confirmed their relationship , and Young-jae teases she is the one for marriage. Se-jun has also publically announced that he is not dating So-e after Single’s Inferno Season 2 .

The remaining contestants have moved on with their lives, with Nadine returning to Harvard. In her video, a Single’s Inferno Season 2 fan asked Nadine about her thoughts on marriage. She admits she has thought about it, but “not right now.”

“I would love to get married like in my late 20s or early 30s,” explained Nadine. On the series, Nadine was one of the younger contestants at 23 and was born in 2000. She is the same age as So-e. If looking to ask Nadine on a date, do not be fooled by profiles on dating apps, as she has explained she is not a fan of them.

Jin-young may not be over Nadine after ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Despite knowing the relationship statuses of the Single’s Inferno Season 2 cast, some juicy speculations remain. Fans are convinced Jin-young is still not over Nadine. During the series, Jin-young hinted that Nadine’s medical ambitions and life abroad would have made a relationship difficult.

Appearing on a video with Nadine on her family’s Youtube channel, Nadine’s mother revealed she was okay with her daughter having a long-distance relationship . The statement caused both Nadine and Jin-young to blush out of embarrassment. According to Koreaboo , Yoong-jae, Se-jeong, and Jin-young chatted with fans on Instagram Live. A fan asked what they thought about their Single’s Inferno co-star Nadine.

Jin-young took on the question by saying in English, “She’s very gorgeous and smart and fashionable and different culture. …She’s very charming!” But Yoong-jae was stunned when he also called her “sexy.” Yoong-jae had him confirm that he meant what he said, and he did. Her American style makes her sexy in his eyes. A fan also asked if he would date Nadine in the future, and Jin-young answered, “someday.”