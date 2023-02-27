Teen arrested after LPR camera alerts police to car with stolen license plate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An alleged car thief was arrested after a License Plate Recognition camera (LPR) alerted officers to a stolen car.

According to Metro police, a newly installed LPR camera on Moormans Arm Road alerted officers to a light blue Toyota Camry with a stolen license plate on Friday. The license plate was stolen Thursday, Feb. 16, from Titan Auto Sales on Gallatin Pike North. Several vehicles, including the Camry, were also stolen from the business.

After receiving information from the camera, officers began patrolling the area, found the Camry, and followed it to a home on Judd Drive where they took the driver, a 16-year-old boy, into custody. After telling the teen’s mother about the stolen vehicle, she let officers into the home to look for additional evidence, according to police.

Investigators said officers went into the teen’s bedroom and found keys and key fobs to 17 vehicles, ID documents/credit cards for at least six people, two car registration documents, five dealer tags, other Tennessee tags, and two temporary tags.

The teen was charged at Juvenile Court with auto theft and theft of the license plate. Police said investigators are trying to determine where the items in the teen’s bedroom came from.

