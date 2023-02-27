NC man accused of inappropriately touching a child in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested a man from North Carolina for touching a child inappropriately.

Deputies said that Adam Robert Cabe,41, of North Carolina, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A deputy spoke with a family member of the victim on October 10, 2022, in regard to a report of inappropriate touching between Cabe and the victim, who is a child.

Deputies said that the incident happened in August of 2022 at the High Falls

Campground on Lake Keowee in Oconee County.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Cabe did inappropriately touch the child on August 13th.

Cabe turned himself in on Monday and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 9:36 a.m.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. The identity and information of the victim will not be released because the victim is a minor.

