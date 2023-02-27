Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

Police search for possible witness to deadly New Year’s shooting at OKC bar

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR,

5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says investigators are hoping to speak with a possible witness of a shooting in the parking lot of a Midtown bar on New Year’s Day that left one dead and four injured.

OKCPD said after a fight broke out inside Sunset Patio Lounge and several people were kicked out, the argument spilled out into the parking lot and five people were hit by gunfire just after midnight on Jan. 1.

Authorities say 22-year-old Daniel Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy Fort Hays State University
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting

Since then, two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

About 10 days after the incident, J’Coal Glover was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

JCoal Glover Oklahoma County Detention Center

Destiny Adams was arrested just over a week after Glover’s arrest on a complaint of accessory to murder.

Destiny Adams Oklahoma County Detention Center

As the investigation continues, the OKCPD is searching for more witnesses to the conflict, including a person captured on footage inside the bar.

Images provided by Oklahoma City Police Department

If you recognize the subject, or happened to be a witness to the incident yourself, please contact our Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.

