Schenectady, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Body found identified to be Samantha Humphrey

By Ben Mitchell,

5 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Monday, the Schenectady Police Department confirmed that the body recovered from the Mohawk River on February 22 belongs to Samantha Humphrey. Her body was found in the same area where police searched .

Humphrey’s family has been notified and investigations into her death are ongoing. Humphrey was initially reported missing on November 26, 2022, and police conducted multiple searches since. Police are currently awaiting additional autopsy results.

Schenectady City Schools Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. posted a letter to parents and students on the district’s website Monday about Samantha’s death. He wrote, in-part, “I, along with everyone in our school community, share the sadness and grief surrounding Samantha’s passing.  Her potential was limitless and she will be greatly missed.”

Superintendent Soler also said counselors, social workers, psychologists, and mental health providers will be on-site at Schenectady High School throughout the week to support students and staff. Additional resources for parents were also provided.

