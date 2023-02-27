Open in App
Napa, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Van full of cats stolen in Napa

By Amy Larson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kevux_0l1Zhxip00

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A large white van with several cats inside was stolen in Napa. “I could care less about the van. I want my cats!” wrote Margo Cassidy, president of Whiskers, Tails and Ferals animal shelter.

The Ford transit van was parked in Cassidy’s neighborhood when a man on a bicycle broke into the van. There were 16 cats inside. Cassidy said the thief hotwired the van and drove away at 11 p.m. Sunday.

“It has cats in traps that were just trapped here in Napa in the back of the van,” Cassidy wrote.

A surveillance video camera recorded the theft. “There is video with the thief riding up on his bike dropping it in the street, stealing the van then coming back for the bike by foot. I drove and several friends drove around last night looking for the van for hours.”

The van was reported as stolen to police, but remained missing on Monday. The van’s license plate number is 48007E2.

The cats were stolen, along with the van, before they could be transported by shelter workers to a clinic for veterinary care.

Anyone with information on the van’s whereabouts can call Whiskers, Tails and Ferals at (707) 258-CATS (2287).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
VIDEO: Woman struck by pickup truck in Oakland hit-and-run, sent to hospital
Oakland, CA12 hours ago
Three shot in separate shootings overnight in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
2 passengers rescued after car crashes into tree in Daly City
Daly City, CA12 hours ago
2 men shot, killed in Stockton
Stockton, CA16 hours ago
Uvalde foundation helps those affected in Santa Rosa fatal stabbing at high school
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Oakland community shows support for former police chief
Oakland, CA4 hours ago
Oakland PD announces additional resources in sideshow crackdown
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Oakland police continue search for missing man from 2015
Oakland, CA2 hours ago
Suspect at large after robbery at Pleasant Hill Verizon store; police shoot at suspect car
Pleasant Hill, CA14 hours ago
Oakland food vendor attack caught on camera
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Standoff arrest, accidental fire happen simultaneously at Oakland Motel 6, officials say
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Police in Suisun City looking for person who shot at vehicle
Suisun City, CA2 days ago
Body found on trail near Daly City beach
Daly City, CA2 days ago
72-year-old security guard brutally beaten during Oakland burglary
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Woman accused of making threats to Christian school arrested in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for three people
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
3 female suspects at large, accused of stealing $1K in merchandise at Victoria's Secret in Daly City
Daly City, CA2 days ago
Team of Volunteers Escort, Protect Hot Dog Vendor Attacked Outside SAP Center
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Friday Morning Constitutional: Body Found on Daly City Beach
Daly City, CA2 days ago
Police activity reported on Sutter in SF
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Social media challenge believed to be behind increase in thefts of these 2 cars
Berkeley, CA3 days ago
Ransomware hackers release some stolen Oakland data
Oakland, CA15 hours ago
4th person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 6 weeks
Dublin, CA2 days ago
Redwood City girl, 7, exposed to methamphetamine, prosecutors say
Redwood City, CA3 days ago
SF firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Japantown
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Antioch police search for woman linked to armed robbery at Smart & Final
Antioch, CA3 days ago
Woman killed in Palo Alto motorcycle crash
Palo Alto, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy