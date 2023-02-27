Van full of cats stolen in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A large white van with several cats inside was stolen in Napa. “I could care less about the van. I want my cats!” wrote Margo Cassidy, president of Whiskers, Tails and Ferals animal shelter.

The Ford transit van was parked in Cassidy’s neighborhood when a man on a bicycle broke into the van. There were 16 cats inside. Cassidy said the thief hotwired the van and drove away at 11 p.m. Sunday.

“It has cats in traps that were just trapped here in Napa in the back of the van,” Cassidy wrote.

A surveillance video camera recorded the theft. “There is video with the thief riding up on his bike dropping it in the street, stealing the van then coming back for the bike by foot. I drove and several friends drove around last night looking for the van for hours.”

The van was reported as stolen to police, but remained missing on Monday. The van’s license plate number is 48007E2.

The cats were stolen, along with the van, before they could be transported by shelter workers to a clinic for veterinary care.

Anyone with information on the van’s whereabouts can call Whiskers, Tails and Ferals at (707) 258-CATS (2287).

