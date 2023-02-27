Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

Vitello returns from suspension, Maui Ahuna reinstated

By Gregory Raucoules,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tsO6_0l1Zho1W00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello will return to the dugout this week after a three-game suspension . He will be joined by highly-touted transfer Maui Ahuna.

Tennessee Athletics released a statement Monday announcing that Vitello will return to action on Tuesday when the Vols host Charleston Southern after he was suspended for their three-game homestand against Dayton.

The third-ranked Volunteers won all three games by a combined score of 22-3 while Associate head coach Josh Elander served as acting head coach. When the suspension was announced, the university said they and Vitello were working with the NCAA to address a violation in the program.

SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games

It’s not the first time the Vols skipper has served a suspension. Last year Vitello was issued a four-game suspension for making contact with an umpire during a game against Alabama. During the ban, he partnered with a UT fraternity to offer chest bumps in exchange for donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation .

Tennessee also announced Monday that shortstop Maui Ahuna’s eligibility has been reinstated and he is available to immediately join the active roster.

THE LATEST : University of Tennessee Baseball news

The Hawaii native joined the Vols after two years at Kansas where he finished 2022 ranked 18th in the nation in batting average (.396) and tied for 37th in hits (80). Ahuna and three Tennessee pitchers were named to USA Baseball’s preseason watchlist for the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.

After dropping their first two games in the MLB Desert Invitational , the Vols have won five straight and will now play 10 consecutive home games before SEC play begins on March 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Auburn’s second-half surge deals Vols loss
Auburn, AL21 hours ago
Lady Vols complete comeback, clinch spot in SEC Tournament Championship
Knoxville, TN16 hours ago
Strength competition brings athletes of all levels
Knoxville, TN1 hour ago
Free-throw accuracy sends Tennessee past Kentucky
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Lady Vols grow throughout the season, in solid place for SEC tournament play
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Lady Vols earn double bye, make most of extra time
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee Ice Vols heading to Nationals!
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Vols PG Zakai Zeigler suffers torn ACL in final home game of 2023
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Knoxville Man Show and Job Fair returns
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Authorities looking for missing 80-year-old woman
Knoxville, TN2 hours ago
Growth in downtown Morristown
Morristown, TN1 day ago
WWE SmackDown returning to Knoxville
Knoxville, TN6 hours ago
UT club hockey team prepares ahead of national tournament
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Rodent droppings found at Knoxville restaurant
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Full service John Deere Dealership
Maryville, TN2 days ago
Knox Catholic girls basketball wins D-II AA State Title
Knoxville, TN16 hours ago
Vehicle fire on I-275 south in Knoxville on 3/3
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
From coal country to the Olympics to Knoxville: Bill Schmidt shares his story in new book
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Man arrested after crossing guard hit in front of school
Morristown, TN2 days ago
Morgan Wallen makes donations for Gibbs HS music, baseball programs
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Family honors late son through hat and apparel line
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Silver Alert: 80-year-old missing, last seen in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN4 hours ago
Largest supplier of skilled mechanical labor at your service
Knoxville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy