Vitello returns from suspension, Maui Ahuna reinstated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello will return to the dugout this week after a three-game suspension . He will be joined by highly-touted transfer Maui Ahuna.

Tennessee Athletics released a statement Monday announcing that Vitello will return to action on Tuesday when the Vols host Charleston Southern after he was suspended for their three-game homestand against Dayton.

The third-ranked Volunteers won all three games by a combined score of 22-3 while Associate head coach Josh Elander served as acting head coach. When the suspension was announced, the university said they and Vitello were working with the NCAA to address a violation in the program.

It’s not the first time the Vols skipper has served a suspension. Last year Vitello was issued a four-game suspension for making contact with an umpire during a game against Alabama. During the ban, he partnered with a UT fraternity to offer chest bumps in exchange for donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation .

Tennessee also announced Monday that shortstop Maui Ahuna’s eligibility has been reinstated and he is available to immediately join the active roster.

The Hawaii native joined the Vols after two years at Kansas where he finished 2022 ranked 18th in the nation in batting average (.396) and tied for 37th in hits (80). Ahuna and three Tennessee pitchers were named to USA Baseball’s preseason watchlist for the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.

After dropping their first two games in the MLB Desert Invitational , the Vols have won five straight and will now play 10 consecutive home games before SEC play begins on March 17.

