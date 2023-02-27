Woman walks out of Mississippi casino a millionaire Sunday

A Mississippi woman walked out of a local casino a millionaire after placing a $3.75 wager on a slot machine Sunday.

Officials with the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez announced they had a $1.1 Million dollar winner on Sunday, Feb. 26.

T. Quarles of Brookhaven hit for $1,111,759.20 while playing Buffalo Grand with a $3.75 wager, a news release said.

When Quarles was asked about her big win she said, “Give to others generously and the Lord will give back to you.”

Tim Morrissey, Vice President and General Manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel said, “We’re excited that our guest came in for some entertainment with friends and is walking out a millionaire. It’s all part of the thrill, you never know when you’ll hit it big.”

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is owned and operated by Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC and offers nearly 500 slot machines, 11 table games, a poker room, sportsbook, restaurant, bar and hotel.