Scream VI Star Details How He "Follows in the Footsteps" of David Arquette's Dewey

With just under two weeks to go until Scream VI lands in theaters, fans are curious about how the upcoming adventure will unfold and how both new and familiar figures will factor into the overall narrative and motivate the killings, with newcomer Dermot Mulroney revealing how he carries on the legacy of David Arquette 's Dewey Riley, who was killed in last year's Scream . While law enforcement often intervenes in the events of each film, Mulroney explained how he carries a significant amount of the investigative momentum into the identities of the killer, a role that Dewey previously secured. Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

"The thing that I liked best about being a policeman in Scream VI is that I could follow in the footsteps of the great David Arquette playing Dewey for so many beloved films of the franchise," Mulroney recalled to Parade . "To be genuine, it's a great legacy to continue playing a cop in the Scream series. I was thrilled to be added to this franchise at this time, especially when the movies are taking a turn for the gorier, more thrilling action, and more intense emotional connections between the characters."

This is only the latest time that Mulroney has teased details about his character, as he shared before filming began that he joined the project to play the father of one of Ghostface 's victims.

"I just watched Scream 4 and 5 to prepare for my role in Scream VI and they're great movies, it's so fun," Mulroney shared with Screen Rant back in July . "I'm really thrilled to throw down with this great cast, much of the same lead cast from Scream 2022, they're making another one right away, thrilled to join up and we're shooting as we speak. Yeah, I play a cop, so finally they're asking me to play cops here and there, this is one of them. I guess I shouldn't say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don't have to describe how or in what way, so that's what draws me into the story is strong family ties ."

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI , Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

