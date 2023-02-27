Skipper girls hockey team is fourth in state with 27-4-0 record

Every player on the Edina and Minnetonka High girls hockey teams envisioned a showdown for the state Class AA title at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Xcel Energy Center.

There still was an Edina-Minnetonka game that day, but it began 8 hours too early - as the 11 a.m. third-place game.

Edina won that game 3-2 with a modest group of fans on hand.

In the semifinals Friday, Feb. 24, Edina lost the first game to Andover 2-1, then Minnetonka lost the second contest to Gentry Academy 2-1 in overtime. The losses for the Lake Conference teams were devastating, but both of the winning goals were good goals.

Edina fell when a shot by Andover’s Maya Engler barely cleared the shoulder on the stick side of Hornet goalie Uma Corniea. Almost every hockey fan knows that a shot above the shoulder on the stick side is the hardest shot to stop. Engler had a perfect placement.

Minnetonka lost its game on a tipped shot only a few feet in front of the net. Sophomore goalie Layla Hemp, who kept Minnetonka in the game all night against Gentry’s senior-dominated team, never had a chance because Ellie Sarauer got a piece of a shot from the point by Campbell Heger.

For the game, Minnetonka outshot Gentry Academy 27-18, but the only shot that went in for the Skippers was a blast by junior forward Molly Ryan that found the upper left corner of the net at 2:00 of the first period on assists from Kendra Distad and Lauren Goldsworthy.

Alexa Hanrahan’s goal late in the third period pushed the game into overtime.

“Minnetonka is a phenomenal team,” winning goalie Zoe Laming said.

Gentry Academy used only two lines and four defensemen in the second and third periods after Minnetonka outshot the Stars 10-3 in the first period.

“We were able to get more control of our D zone,” Gentry Academy head coach Billy Hengen said.

“The great start we had was exactly what we talked about before the game,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said. “We came out and played fast and intense - what we call Skipper hockey. The second period, they began to float people behind us - cherry picking - so that is something we had to adjust to.”

Coach Cassano loved the way her girls competed. “We laid our entire heart and soul on the line,” she said. “This loss does not define our season. I am so proud of this special, memorable year, and I cherish the experience.”

Third-place game

Playing for third place on Saturday morning, the Edina Hornets’ resolve was to win one for Corniea in the final game of her illustrious goaltending career. When she skated off with the 3-2 win over Minnetonka, it was her 104th career victory.

“Uma gives us 51 minutes every game,” Edina head coach Sami Cowger said.

“Uma is the one who pumps us up and boosts our energy,” said Sami Hankinson, Edina’s senior captain on defense. “She’s a great leader throughout the game.”

Corniea made 28 saves to beat Minnetonka for the second time this season. Her other win against the Skippers was a 3-0 game during the Lake Conference portion of the season. That victory came when five Minnetonka girls were overseas competing for the USA Under-18 team in the World Championships.

Minnetonka came out fired up, trying to beat Corniea for third place. Captain Ava Lindsay gave the Skippers a 1-0 lead late in the first period on assists from captain Josie Hemp and Ruby Rauk. But Edina answered immediately on a goal by ninth-grader Lorelai Nelson.

Minnetonka regained the lead in the second period when Rauk scored on an assist from captain Grace Sadura, thus the Hornets trailed 2-1 late in the second period before rallying to win by a goal.

Sami Hankinson tied the score at 13:42 of the second period with assists from Taylor Porthan and Whitney Horton. Then at 11:08 of the third period, Hannah Halverson fired in the eventual game-winner with assists from Ellie Chapman and Cate McCoy.

Opening round

Top-seeded Minnetonka was surprised by the gritty play of Centennial/Spring Lake Park in a 3-2 first-round state victory Feb. 23. Coming in as an unseeded team Centennial/Spring Lake Park played like a group that had nothing to lose.

Minnetonka took a 2-0 lead into the third period, thanks to goals by Lindsay (from Sadura and Josie Hemp) and Lindzi Avar (from Lauren Mack).

Centennial/SLP tied the score in the third period on goals from Lauren O’Hara and Grace Laager before Avar’s second goal of the evening at 16:17 salted away the win. Kendra Distad had the assist.

Kaitlin Groess, the goalie for Centennial/SLP, played big with 40 saves while sophomore Layla Hemp made 12 saves in her win.

Season wrap-up

Minnetonka finished the season as the Lake Conference and Section 2AA champion with a record of 27-4-0.

This is a young Skipper team that will return with the intention of competing for the state title again next season.

There is no question the Skippers will miss the four senior captains - Lindsay and Sadura on the forward line and Josie Hemp and Ellie Klepinger on defense. Lindsay led the Skippers with 25 goals and will go on to play for the University of Minnesota.

A potent line of Avar, Distad and Mack will return intact next season along with Rauk, Ryan, Senja Leeper, Ellie Zakrajsheck, Claire Christopherson and several others.

Returning on the defensive side will be both varsity goalies - Layla Hemp and Ashlyn Hazlett - along with Lauren Goldsworthy, Lauren Karl, Bella Finnegan and Grace Larson. Jemma McAlexander, an eighth-grader, is the youngest varsity player this season and shows great promise.