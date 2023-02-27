Open in App
Copake, NY
Copake Man Sexually Abused Child, Sent Victim 'Indecent Material,' Police Say

By Michael Mashburn,

6 days ago
A 22-year-old Copake man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually abused a child and sent the victim inappropriate material. Photo Credit: Canva/BlakeDavidTaylor

A 22-year-old man from the region is facing charges after he allegedly sexually abused a child, authorities said.

Columbia County resident Steven Kipp, of the town of Copake, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 22 following an investigation by State Police.

Troopers received a tip about possible sex crimes against a child in the town of Copake in January 2023. Investigators determined that Kipp sent “indecent material” and sexually abused a child under the age of 15, police said.

Kipp faces the following charges:

  • Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors - 1st degree (felony)
  • Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors - 2nd degree (felony)
  • Sexual Abuse - 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned at the town of Copake Court and ordered held at the Columbia County jail.

