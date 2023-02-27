Copake Man Sexually Abused Child, Sent Victim 'Indecent Material,' Police Say

A 22-year-old Copake man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually abused a child and sent the victim inappropriate material. Photo Credit: Canva/BlakeDavidTaylor

A 22-year-old man from the region is facing charges after he allegedly sexually abused a child, authorities said.

Columbia County resident Steven Kipp, of the town of Copake, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 22 following an investigation by State Police.

Troopers received a tip about possible sex crimes against a child in the town of Copake in January 2023. Investigators determined that Kipp sent “indecent material” and sexually abused a child under the age of 15, police said.

Kipp faces the following charges:

Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors - 1st degree (felony)

Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors - 2nd degree (felony)

Sexual Abuse - 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned at the town of Copake Court and ordered held at the Columbia County jail.

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.