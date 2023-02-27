Open in App
Jupiter, FL
See more from this location?
Palm Beach Daily News

Jupiter's new trash cans are enormous! Why? 5 things to know about trash pickup

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPcUJ_0l1ZbDur00

JUPITER — Town residents have started receiving big blue trash bins . They stand about as tall as an average adult’s rib cage and signal a change in the most basic of municipal services.

Waste Management provided the town with the super-sized, lift-top cans to accommodate its new automated trucks. The size of the cans is necessary for the new trucks’ automated arms to lift them and dispose of the contents inside them.

Jupiter’s town website has a list of FAQs for residents. Here’s a quick breakdown of the most important things to know about the new trash cans and what they mean for disposing refuse and recyclables.

How north county is growing: Another 500 luxury condos are coming to northern Palm Beach County

Car crashes in Jupiter: These 5 roads had the most wrecks during 2022.

Jupiter Medical Center: Five things to know about how the hospital is growing

1. These trash cans are so big. Should I put my recyclables in them?

No. Although the bins are large enough to hold a small child, they’re not for both trash and recycling. Residents will still need to use their current yellow (for paper) and blue (for metals, glass and plastic) recycling bins.

The same goes for yard waste. Lay it at the curb or put it in its own barrel.

The new trash bins are just for regular waste — the kind that goes in trash bags.

2. So what am I supposed to do with my old trash barrels?

The town is encouraging residents to repurpose their old trash bins into bins for yard waste. But anyone who wants to dispose of their old trash bin altogether can set them on the curb to be picked up on bulk collection day, which usually falls on a household's first collection day of the week.

To avoid confusion from Waste Management drivers, any bins being disposed of should have a note on top designating them as trash. Waste Management is working on a collection plan for the old trash bins and is looking into the possibility of recycling them, according to the town.

3. Is there a deadline for when I have to start using the big blue barrel?

This week. Waste Management's first scheduled trash pickup that will require residents to use their new trash cans is their first scheduled day in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFlQJ_0l1ZbDur00

4. Does the town of Jupiter want me to put my trash out less often? More information on pickup schedule

No. Even though the bins are bigger, residential trash pickup will still happen twice a week.

Residents can visit the town's sanitation collection zones map to find out what days they’re scheduled for garbage, bulk, yard waste and recycling pickups.

5. Who has the answers to all my other trash pickup questions?

Waste Management handles collection for the Town of Jupiter. They can be reached at (772) 546 -7700 or (800) 824-8472, or you may visit their website at wm.com .

Lianna Norman covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com . You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jupiter's new trash cans are enormous! Why? 5 things to know about trash pickup

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jupiter, FL newsLocal Jupiter, FL
U.S. 1 Bridge to temporarily close in Jupiter
Jupiter, FL1 day ago
73-year-old woman dies after Indiantown Road wreck in Jupiter Farms
Jupiter, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Port St. Lucie Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday March 11
Port Saint Lucie, FL6 hours ago
Remains of woman missing for 5 years possibly located
Vero Beach, FL1 day ago
Thieves targeting marine electronics: IRC Sheriff, local marinas step up surveillance
Vero Beach, FL4 days ago
Woman calls for 'Sugar Daddy, Mommy Appreciation Day' at zoning board meeting
Boca Raton, FL22 hours ago
Situation described as 'dire' at South Florida pet shelters
Doral, FL1 day ago
'We paid a lot of money for our property': Some residents concerned about new Lantana restaurant proposal
Lantana, FL5 days ago
What happened to that yacht?
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
Best food news: Fish fry-days, a new bottomless brunch and great charcuterie
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
St. Lucie Clerk Announces - Operation Green Light - A Driver License Reinstatement Even
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago
3 people steal elderly woman's wallet in Whole Foods, spend $500 at Walmart
Wellington, FL1 day ago
An additional three alligators have been taken from a Florida neighborhood after woman’s tragic death
Fort Pierce, FL3 days ago
Deli Forget Boca -Deerfield Beach Has The Pickle Barrel Best Around!
Deerfield Beach, FL2 days ago
Purple Alert issued for missing man from Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL2 days ago
2 developers hope to keep UF campus alive in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Fails To Render Aid Following Crash
Delray Beach, FL22 hours ago
Lake Worth Beach settles lawsuit with four men arrested 200+ times on panhandling charges
Lake Worth, FL2 days ago
Boynton Beach man warns others after losing $15K in crypto scam
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
Potential Fort Pierce development faces opposition despite revenue projections
Fort Pierce, FL5 days ago
FOLLOW YOUR NOSE TO THE TREASURE COAST GARLIC FESTIVAL MARCH 4TH AND 5TH!
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago
Shark attacks suffer in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy