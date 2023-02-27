Open in App
Washington, DC
Stabbing Suspect At Large After Attacking McDonald's Employees In DC: Police

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago
McDonald's in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest DC. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

So she wanted some extra assault with her fries.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman wanted in Washington, DC for stabbing a man and woman at an area McDonald’s restaurant.

Officers were called at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 to the 2400 block of 18th Street in Northwest, DC, where there was a report of an assault that had just taken place.

Police say that the suspect entered the establishment and demanded cash from the employees, who refused to comply. At that point, a physical altercation broke out between the suspect and employees that left two with stab wounds.

The woman then fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Their condition was not immediately available on Monday, Feb. 27.

A photo of the assault suspect was released by the police as the investigation into the stabbings continues.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or assault has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or on the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

