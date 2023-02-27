Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking for ‘habitual shoplifter’ after store theft

By Daniel Griffin,

5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Columbus police are searching for a woman they called a habitual shoplifter after an incident at a Dollar General store in south Columbus.

On Feb. 13, the woman walked into the store, located on the 2500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. and began taking items from the store’s shelves, according to police.

An employee at the store recognized the woman as a “habitual shoplifter” and tried to stop her from leaving via the store’s emergency exit. The woman allegedly shoved the employee into the emergency exit and then ran from the store, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police Det. Abel at 614-645-2159 or by email .

Suspect wanted for allegedly shoplifting items from a Dollar General store on Lockbourne Road on Feb. 13, 2023.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC4 WCMH-TV

