By Orange Coast Magazine,
A colorful plate of oysters topped with ponzu, red tobiko, scallions, and Tabasco
Chef Tin Nguyen uses a seasonal selection of oysters, usually Kusshi or Shigoku oysters from Seattle. They’re dressed with Kai’s signature citrus ponzu, which is aged in-house for four days.
$16
Kai
The post Tin’s Oysters from Kai Lounge appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .
