Tin’s Oysters from Kai Lounge

The Dish

A colorful plate of oysters topped with ponzu, red tobiko, scallions, and Tabasco

The Details

Chef Tin Nguyen uses a seasonal selection of oysters, usually Kusshi or Shigoku oysters from Seattle. They’re dressed with Kai’s signature citrus ponzu, which is aged in-house for four days.

The Price

$16

The Place

Kai

