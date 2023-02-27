Open in App
Orange Coast Magazine

Tin’s Oysters from Kai Lounge

By Orange Coast Magazine,

6 days ago
Photograph by Emily J. Davis

The Dish

A colorful plate of oysters topped with ponzu, red tobiko, scallions, and Tabasco

The Details

Chef Tin Nguyen uses a seasonal selection of oysters, usually Kusshi or Shigoku oysters from Seattle. They’re dressed with Kai’s signature citrus ponzu, which is aged in-house for four days.

The Price

$16

The Place

Kai

