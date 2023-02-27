Open in App
Columbia, SC
How much of your day can you spend on a bike in Columbia?

6 days ago
It’s time to put the pedal to the metal.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexels

Columbia scored a 35 out of 100 on Walk Score’s bikeability meter , deeming it a “somewhat bikeable” city. Our score is determined by four components: bike lanes, hills, destinations and connectivity, and bicycle mode share
. Wondering what all that means? Let’s bike it out.

Bike lanes 🛣️

Walk Score rates this category on the total length of bike paths and lanes . Learn more about bike lanes or plan a bike commute .

Hill score 🏔️

Hilliness is based on the steepest grade within our area , calculated using the National Elevation Data set from the United States Geological Survey (USGC). Play with the USGS’ interactive map to learn more about nearby topography.

Destinations and connectivity 🗺️

This uses our city’s Walk Score , which measures whether or not you need a car to run daily errands .

Bicycle mode share 🤝

This category takes into account the social nature of bicycling . There’s safety in numbers. Even if a city doesn’t have tons of infrastructure for cyclists, more cyclists mean more drivers are aware of bicycles — which makes roadways safer.

How can we boost our score? 🚲

The top way to increase the bikeability of our city is —
you guessed it — by biking more . We can boost our community score by learning more about biking in our city .

Don’t have a bike yet? Support one of these local bike shops :
