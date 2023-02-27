Open in App
Virginia State
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Caught Thanks to His Crossfit Gym Shoes, Feds Say

By Alec Karam,

6 days ago
FBI

The co-founder of a crossfit gym in Virginia was arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot to overturn the election—and police caught him by matching his gym shoes to the ones worn to the Capitol, according to the feds. Footage from Jan. 6 shows Jeffrey Etter yelling at and aggressively approaching police officers before he made his way into the Capitol. “What the fuck is wrong with you?” he allegedly asked one officer after he’d made his way through the building, while calling another “shameful” as he accused cops of being “the aggressors.” Etter also wore a hat donning his business’ name on it as he rioted, footage shows , which surely didn’t help him stay incognito. Etter has been charged with disorderly conduct and intent to impede government business, among other charges. This isn’t his first run-in with the law either, as the gym owner had defied COVID lockdown orders in the summer of 2020, continuing to hold indoor classes in a break with local ordinances.

