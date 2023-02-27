Open in App
Hattiesburg, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg Zoo returns to regular hours with new menus

By Rachel Hernandez,

5 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will return to normal hours, this time with new menus.

Leaders with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission (HCC) said the zoo will return to its regular hours of operation on Tuesday, February 28.

People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Hattiesburg

Days of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The zoo is closed on Mondays. The last admission ticket is sold at 3:30 p.m.

HCC leaders also announced that new menus will roll out at the Safari Grill and Ladha’s Cantina.

The zoo’s train is not operational yet, but HCC leaders said they expect repairs to be completed within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

