Woman Ditches Staircase Carpet, Paints It a Deep Black and Regrets Nothing

Okay, I know it seems as though everyone is upgrading their staircases , but that’s because it appears to be one of the easiest things to upgrade in the home. From removing carpet to painting the entire staircase black, there are so many ways to upgrade the small area in your home.

And such is the case with TikTok user @nialynn.w . She completely upgraded her staircase ditching the carpet and proves it was worth it!

As you can see in the video , she gathered the necessary tools and supplies to tackle this DIY, including a sander, some pliers, CitriStrip Stripping Paste and the standout supply that has everyone’s hearts at the moment — black paint. She started the project by removing the carpet, removing any extra gunk using the stripping paint, sanded down the area and applied the black paint to each stair.

As expected, the final look of the DIY looks amazing and of course swapping out the carpet for a fresh few coats of black paint completely elevated the appearance of the area.

If you’re considering upgrading your staircase in the near future, use this stunning DIY as an example.

