Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Fantasy 5 lottery drawing ended up winning two jackpots -- a total prize of $240,338.

The 67-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought both of his tickets for the Feb. 6 drawing at MichiganLottery.com on different dates.

"Every week I purchase a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket with the same set of numbers I have been playing for four years," the player said. "I was going out of town, so I bought a muti-draw ticket to cover the drawings while I was gone. There was some overlap on the drawings of the new ticket I had purchased and the multi-draw ticket I had purchased a few days prior."

Both of the man's tickets, bearing the numbers 04-10-12-20-30, won a $120,169 jackpot in the drawing.

"I logged into my Lottery account after the drawing to check my tickets and I couldn't believe it when I saw a $240,338 prize pending. When I realized that I had won on one of the drawings both tickets covered to win $120,169 on each, I couldn't help but laugh," the man said.

The winner said some of his prize money will go toward his son's education and the rest will go into savings.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com