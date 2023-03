The Flaming Lips are returning to Oklahoma for a show at Tulsa Theater this summer.

The show is part of a 20th anniversary celebration of the band’s best-selling album ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.’

According to the venue, the band will perform the album in its entirety.

The concert is set for June 17th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd.

