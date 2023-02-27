Man fatally struck in NJ by vehicle driven by relative: officials

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A 41-year-old man was fatally struck at his New Jersey residence by a family member over the weekend, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, Hillsborough police responded to a 911 call from a residence on Clark Lane where they discovered a man who had been struck by a vehicle driven by a family member.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

There have been no charges filed and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100.