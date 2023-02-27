How much of your day can you spend on a bike in Asheville?
6 days ago
Asheville scored a 33 out of 100 on Walk Score’s bikeability meter, deeming it a “somewhat bikeable” city. Our score is determined by four components: bike lanes, hills, destinations and connectivity, and bicycle mode share . Wondering what all that means? Let’s bike it out.
Hilliness is based on the steepest grade within our area , calculated using the National Elevation Data set from the United States Geological Survey (USGC). Play with the USGS’ interactive map to learn more about nearby topography.
Destinations and connectivity 🗺️
This uses our city’s Walk Score , which measures whether or not you need a car to run daily errands .
Bicycle mode share 🤝
This category takes into account the social nature of bicycling . There’s safety in numbers. Even if a city doesn’t have tons of infrastructure for cyclists, more cyclists mean more drivers are aware of bicycles — which makes roadways safer.
