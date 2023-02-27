Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press,

6 days ago

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named James Click vice president, baseball strategy.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Brad Hunt, G Jonas Johansson and C Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned D Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL). Loaned LW Isaac Ratcliffe to Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve. Loaned G Zachary Emond and D Santeri Hatakka to Utica (AHL). Reassigned LW Timur Ibragimov from Wichita (ECHL) to Utica.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Elliot Desnoyers from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Luke Richardson from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Colin Bilek from Manitoba (AHL) and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled C Brett Kemp and F Justin Nachbaur from Greenville (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Lucas Calegari on loan from Fluminense FC (Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side) for the 2023 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rangers, Bruins among winners at close of NHL trade deadline
Boston, MA1 day ago
St Louis City tops Charlotte 3-1, extends historic start
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Gustavsson gets 2nd shutout as Wild beat Flames 3-0
Saint Paul, MN15 hours ago
Vilardi, Kopitar score in third, Kings beat Canadiens 3-2
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Korpisalo solid in debut, helps Kings beat Blues 4-2
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Buchnevich, Kyrou lead Blues past Sharks 6-3
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Randle scores 43, Knicks win 8th straight, top Heat 122-120
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy