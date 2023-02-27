Monday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named James Click vice president, baseball strategy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Brad Hunt, G Jonas Johansson and C Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned D Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL). Loaned LW Isaac Ratcliffe to Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve. Loaned G Zachary Emond and D Santeri Hatakka to Utica (AHL). Reassigned LW Timur Ibragimov from Wichita (ECHL) to Utica.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Elliot Desnoyers from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Luke Richardson from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Colin Bilek from Manitoba (AHL) and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled C Brett Kemp and F Justin Nachbaur from Greenville (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Lucas Calegari on loan from Fluminense FC (Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side) for the 2023 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

