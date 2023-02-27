Open in App
Average Baseball Salary

6 days ago

Average baseball salary as compiled by the Major League Baseball Players Association and the minimum salary. For 1979-2000, salary deferrals without interest are discounted at 9 percent per year. For 2020, figures listed both for full pay and for reduction based on the shortened 60-game season caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. For 1987-2000, signing bonuses are increased at 9 percent per year. From 1987-2000, salary deferrals, buyouts and signing bonuses are increased or discounted to the prime rate in effect on the Nov. 1 following the season. From 2001-13, the interest rate in the Basic Agreement is used for signing bonuses, deferrals and buyouts. Since 2014, the interest rate in the Basic Agreement is used for advanced or deferred payments. (pp-before and after adjusting for pandemic-shortened season):

Year Minimum Average
1967 $6,000 $19,000
1968 10,000 NA
1969 10,000 24,909
1970 12,000 29,303
1971 12,750 31,543
1972 13,500 34,092
1973 15,000 36,566
1974 15,000 40,839
1975 16,000 44,676
1976 19,000 51,501
1977 19,000 76,066
1978 21,000 99,876
1979 21,000 113,558
1980 30,000 143,756
1981 32,500 185,651
1982 33,500 241,497
1983 35,000 289,194
1984 40,000 329,408
1985 60,000 371,571
1986 60,000 412,520
1987 62,500 412,454
1988 62,500 438,729
1989 68,000 497,254
1990 100,000 597,537
1991 100,000 851,492
1992 109,000 1,028,667
1993 109,000 1,076,089
1994 109,000 1,168,263
1995 109,000 1,110,766
1996 122,667 1,119,981
1997 150,000 1,336,609
1998 170,000 1,398,831
1999 200,000 1, 611,166
2000 200,000 1,895,630
2001 200,000 2,138,896
2002 200,000 2,295,649
2003 300,000 2,372,189
2004 300,000 2,313,535
2005 316,000 2,476,589
2006 327,000 2,699,292
2007 380,000 2,824,751
2008 390,000 2,925,679
2009 400,000 2,996,106
2010 400,000 3,014,572
2011 414,000 3,095,183
2012 480,000 3,213,479
2013 490,000 3,386,212
2014 500,000 3,818,923
2015 507,500 3,952,252
2016 507,500 3,966,020
2017 535,000 4,097,122
2018 545,000 4,095,686
2019 555,000 4,051,490
p-2020 563,500 3,881,021
p-2020 563,500 1,590,004
2021 570,500 3,679,335
2022 700,000 4,222,193

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

