Open in App
Albany, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region snow emergencies for Feb. 27-28 storm

By Sara Rizzo,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilg0e_0l1ZPrQD00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A winter storm is set to hit the Capital Region starting Monday night into Tuesday. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed , the snow is set to arrive between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. with periods of heavier snow overnight and snowfall rates of an inch per hour.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Due to the storm, many municipalities are declaring snow emergencies. Check out the list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region:

Saratoga Springs

• 9 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 2

• All vehicles on City Streets must be moved to a cleared or plowed area every twelve hours

Schenectady

• No parking on priority streets in Schenectady

Scotia

• 10 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28

• No parking allowed on village roads or in the municipal lot

Glenville

• Midnight on Monday, February 27 to Midnight on Wednesday, March 1

• No on-street parking allowed at any time of day or night on town roads

East Greenbush

• 7 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28

• No parking allowed on public roads

Brunswick

• 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28

• No parking in the streets. Residents are asked to park in their driveways and have their garbage cans out of the roadway.

Rotterdam

• 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1

• No parking on town roads

Amsterdam

• 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to Wednesday, March 1 at 6 a.m.

• No parking on city streets

Catskill

• Starts 8 p.m. on Monday, February 27

• Alternate side parking every 12 hours until snow emergency ends

• Monday from 11 p.m. until Tuesday 8 a.m., no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue

Adams, Mass.

• Midnight on Tuesday, February 28 to Wednesday, March 1, at 6 a.m.

• Cars cannot park or be unattended on any street, highway, or public parking lot

Dalton, Mass.

• 9 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to Wednesday, March 1 at 7 a.m.

• No on-street parking is allowed

Schodack

• 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 to Tuesday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY newsLocal Albany, NY
National Grid crews restoring power after snowstorm
Albany, NY1 hour ago
Storm knocks out power to thousands
Bethlehem, NY1 day ago
See Latest Upstate NY Snowfall Predictions For Tonight’s Storm
Albany, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Snow emergency declared for Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago
Winter storm leaves thousands without power in Capital Region
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago
Pittsfield declares snow emergency
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Snow, ice, and wind tonight
Oneida, NY1 day ago
Snow emergency forces parking restrictions in Catskill
Catskill, NY2 days ago
Winter storm warnings start this evening
Jefferson, NY2 days ago
Crossgates Mall opening at noon due to weather
Albany, NY1 day ago
5 things to know this Friday, March 3
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
Code blue declared in Albany
Albany, NY3 days ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Feb. 27-March 3
Albany, NY1 day ago
Federal funds set to improve control tower at Albany Airport
Albany, NY1 day ago
3/1/2023: Few showers tonight, more snow Friday
Albany, NY3 days ago
Schenectady PD: Humphrey death considered homicide
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
Free WiFi network made available to Schoharie residents
Schoharie, NY2 days ago
War Room offers free meals to workers helping with snow
Albany, NY1 day ago
CDTA eyes expansion into Warren County
Glens Falls, NY2 days ago
Averill Park amasses ninth straight Class A title
Averill Park, NY1 day ago
Dog rescued from freezing Cairo pond
Cairo, NY1 day ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 3-5
Albany, NY2 days ago
A few more inches of snow for CNY today as storm winds down; another on the way
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
South High Marathon Dance comes home to jam
South Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Troy takes on trash problems with new barrels
Troy, NY3 days ago
Gov. Hochul announces more funding for Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Cohoes, NY2 days ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul comes to Cohoes for economic development announcement
Cohoes, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy