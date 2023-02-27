Open in App
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield identified

By Nick DeGray,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgBqH_0l1ZP96q00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim in an officer-involved shooting has been identified by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office Monday.

One dead after police-involved shooting in Springfield

Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon has identified the victim as 48-year-old William Tisdol of Hartford, Connecticut.

State and Springfield Police were called to the MGM Springfield Saturday around 2:00 a.m. for a report of an aggressive man possibly armed with a firearm inside the casino. Tisdol was located by officers while he was leaving, in the direction of Main and Union Street.

Police chased after Tisdol and during the pursuit, shots were allegedly fired by the suspect and the officers. Tisdol was hit in the incident and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office is now investigating the officer-involved shooting for the use of force in this incident.

“As stated previously, the review will consist of assembling all available evidence, such as: body worn camera footage, public and private video recording systems, witness statements, investigative reports, 9-1-1 calls, and dispatch logs,” said Leydon.

DA Anthony Gulluni will determine if the use of force was appropriate and if criminal charges should be filed. There is no expected time available on when this decision will be made.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the Hampden District Attorney, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

