Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Portland State University’s ‘Tuition-Free Degree’ covers tuition for eligible Oregonians

By Jashayla Pettigrew,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yC7aZ_0l1ZOlTq00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The cost of higher education just became more affordable for many students at Portland State University, which has expanded its Four Years Free and Transfers Finish Free programs.

With the Four Years Free program, eligible Oregon high school graduates didn’t have to pay for base tuition or mandatory fees as full-time PSU students after financial aid had already been applied. The Transfers Finish Free program did the same for eligible transfer students.

If your vehicle was towed during the snow storm, here’s how to get it back

The university’s new “Tuition-Free Degree” is an amalgamation of those two institutional aid programs. Beginning in fall 2023, Pell-eligible students will have their base tuition and mandatory fees covered by the university even if they attend classes on a part-time basis.

The new program will continue to serve students supported by the FYF and TFF programs, as well as those re-enrolling as undergraduate students. According to PSU, the state’s only public urban research university, more students who have jobs or raise families while in school will benefit from the enhanced program as long as they take between six and 16 credit hours per term.

“From our very first days as a university, PSU has served nontraditional and working students,” PSU President Stephen Percy said in a release. “The last few years of the pandemic have taught us that flexibility is essential for all of our students but especially those most in financial need. Our new Tuition-Free Degree program delivers on that flexibility and puts a college degree in reach for all.”

Father arrested after ‘suspicious death’ of 2-month-old girl

The funding covers the remaining costs of tuition, building fees, incidental fees, health service fees and more. It doesn’t, however, pay for expenses including course fees, room and board, or transportation or parking.

Students who enroll in PSU’s fall, winter and spring terms are eligible for the program, but the university hasn’t expanded it to include summer term enrollment.

PSU has scheduled a Virtual Admissions Information Session on Thursday, March 2, that will allow current and prospective students to inquire about the Tuition-Free Degree.

The deadline to apply to PSU this fall is Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Proposal would remove requirement that boys’ bathrooms have tampons, sanitary pads
Salem, OR1 day ago
OPINION: Why an Oregon semi-conductor bill has bipartisan support
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Jubilee Hall opens jobs, training to immigrants
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These 3 Oregon towns were voted some of the best small towns in the U.S.
Astoria, OR3 hours ago
Portland Bull Run plant location opposed by Gresham-Barlow
Portland, OR13 hours ago
If You Dare, These Are Seven Haunted Locations in Oregon That You Should Visit
Salem, OR2 days ago
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS ANNOUNCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland developer hopes to break the cycle of poverty with affordable, transitional housing
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Pilot Pals program facilitates relationship between elderly, UP WBB players
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Rural farmers blast machinery taxes meant to fund Portland truck upgrades
Portland, OR2 days ago
Volunteer-run non-profit bakes, delivers cake to underserved youth
Portland, OR1 day ago
Invasive frogs ‘hitchhike’ to Beaverton, Eugene
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Bill would give Oregon homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Portland, OR2 days ago
Blanchet House holds brunch to fight food, housing, community insecurity
Portland, OR1 day ago
Health expert urges hearing tests as studies show hearing loss, dementia link
Portland, OR2 days ago
Record snowstorm provides no drought relief for Oregon. Here’s why
Portland, OR2 days ago
Kohr Explores: Portland Golf Show is in full swing this weekend
Portland, OR2 days ago
A Washington State Lady Was Allegedly Caught in Tigard With Over $10,000 Worth of Stolen Goods
Tigard, OR2 days ago
‘I never realized’: Oregon Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of first-time homebuyers
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portlanders Speak Out Against Gunshot Technology Pilot Program During Town Hall
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland ordinance capping 3rd party food delivery fees goes into effect
Portland, OR3 days ago
Portland’s SheBrew Fest grows bigger, better for its 8th year
Portland, OR1 day ago
Metro Creates New, 92-Acre Natural Area East of Oregon City
Oregon City, OR3 days ago
Portland proposes $55,000 settlement for injured protester
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Burgerville chef's new food offerings defy fast food cliches
Portland, OR3 days ago
Portland braces for the impact of animal tranquilizer drug 'tranq'
Portland, OR2 days ago
Pedestrian hit in NE Portland, dies at scene
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Portland's retail scene takes another hit as major chain announces store closures
Portland, OR3 days ago
Portland Audubon will change name to separate from namesake’s racist beliefs
Portland, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy