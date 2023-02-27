Ritz leads Youngstown State women in postseason awards

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University women’s basketball senior Lilly Ritz has been named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year on Monday voted on by league coaches.

She was also selected to the All-Horizon League First Team.

Ritz is the first Penguin to be named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

She led the league with 10.9 rebounds per game and is top three in blocks and steals.

Ritz ranks sixth in the country with 18 double-doubles and is just the second YSU women’s basketball player to be named a league first-team selection twice.

Fellow senior Megan Callahan was named to the All-Horizon League Third Team.

The Robert Morris transfer is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounds and assists.

YSU is the four-seed in the Horizon League Tournament and will host five-seed Northern Kentucky on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

