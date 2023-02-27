Commissioners discussing airport resolution

Dustin Fawcett

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court will discuss a resolution in support of $15 million for Schlemeyer Airport general airport improvement projects.

In July 2021, the Court turned down this $15 million from the state for a runway extension.

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said he has been working with legislators in Austin to get the language changed from runway extension to general improvements.

“This goes back to last legislative session in 2021,” Fawcett said. “We had that $15 million appropriation from TxDOT Aviation for Schlemeyer Field, but the language in that budget rider was essentially for runway expansion.

“What this resolution is in support of is changing that language from last session’s rider to no longer being runway extension but changing it general airport improvement projects. This resolution is in support of that language change.”

Though Fawcett said there isn’t currently a specific list of general airport improvements, he said he knows there are plenty of projects these funds could benefit.

Fawcett spoke about one of those potential projects in reconstruction for asphalt and pavement. He also explained this resolution is important in that it would allow Ector County to make improvements to Schlemeyer Airport without putting the financial responsibility on the taxpayers.

“All of the asphalt and pavement at the airport needs to be looked at for reconstruction,” Fawcett said. “It has some pretty severe potholes out there and some neglected payment. We have quite a bit that we need to do out there and my goal with this resolution and speaking with our legislators down in Austin is to not have that purely on the back of local taxpayers.

“If we can get the state to pony up for this facility, that’s exactly what we want to do. We want to relieve the tax burden on our Ector County residents and still invest in this asset in our community that brings in economic growth and economic development out there at Schlemeyer Field.”

Despite not being on the Court in 2021, Fawcett spoke about the concern the Court had at that time when the $15 million was turned down.

“The language restricted us to only using those funds on runway expansion, instead we want to use those funds as we as a county see fit,” Fawcett said. Fawcett said the county can’t use this money for any project because it’s specifically for Schlemeyer Airport.

Fawcett also spoke about reinstating the Employee Action Committee. He said it used to be called the Employee Moral Committee. Fawcett said this committee wouldn’t have a dedicated budget and that employees can voluntarily join.

”The goal is to increase morale and increase cohesiveness and increase teamwork,” Fawcett said. “We want to recognize employees for their merit-based successes. We want to recognize exemplary employees and improving the overall culture of the 720-plus employees that we have.”

The Court will also:

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve a $5,000 donation from Villa & Sons Construction, Inc for the Sheriff s Office.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve purchasing new equipment through Axon for the Sheriff s Office including: 16 body cameras, 2 docking stations, 16 respond licenses, 15 basic licenses, 8 pro licenses, and 16 device storages. Also, authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the 2023 Annual List of Gifts and Memorial to the Ector County Library in the amount of $57,077 .22.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the appointment of Timothy Benton, M.D. as Acting Local Health Authority in absence of the appointed Local Health Authority for the Ector County Health Department (ECHD), and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve an increase from $70 to $150 in the District Clerk’s locked cash drawer.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Replat of a Portion of Lots 8, less the North 337.46 feet, Block 11, Pleasant Farms Subdivision A, Subdivision of 4.33 acres in Section 48, Block. 43, T-3-S, (Prec. 4), and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the renewal of Astound (Grande Communications) Internet service contract for the Annex, and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the upgrade with Keefe Commissary, and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for February 28th,2023, and review County financial statements and reports.