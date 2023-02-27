Open in App
Roger Mills County, OK
See more from this location?
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Killed In Sunday Night Storms In Roger Mills County

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12haTO_0l1ZNqc200

UPDATE 2:08 p.m. 2/27/23: One person was killed after a line of storms hit Roger Mills County Sunday night, according to the Roger Mills County emergency manager.

Levi Blackketter, the emergency manager for Roger Mills County, said five houses were a total lost after the storms swept through.

The town of Cheyenne in western Oklahoma is among the hardest hit in the state.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Cheyenne Tornado Tears Down Houses, Kills 1
Cheyenne, OK5 days ago
Weather-related death confirmed in Cheyenne after severe storms hit Oklahoma
Cheyenne, OK5 days ago
Viewer Sends Tornado Near Oklahoma Town Of Lone Wolf
Lone Wolf, OK6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy