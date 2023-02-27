1 Killed In Sunday Night Storms In Roger Mills County

Change location
UPDATE 2:08 p.m. 2/27/23: One person was killed after a line of storms hit Roger Mills County Sunday night, according to the Roger Mills County emergency manager.
Levi Blackketter, the emergency manager for Roger Mills County, said five houses were a total lost after the storms swept through.
The town of Cheyenne in western Oklahoma is among the hardest hit in the state.
