Oregon City, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City officials condemn hateful flyers distributed to residences

By Raymond Rendleman,

6 days ago

Oregon City officials are condemning hateful flyers that someone threw in people’s driveways over the weekend.

In response to the flyer that contained homophobic statements and overtly reference white supremacy, Mayor Denyse McGriff said she was “appalled that this is happening in our city.” Neo-Nazi groups nationally had warned of a “Day of Hate” on Feb. 25, so law enforcement was on the alert for potential violence.

Over the weekend the Oregon City Police Department responded to calls regarding a series of flyers thrown onto private property in some Oregon City neighborhoods.

“Oregon City values are founded on understanding, inclusivity and tolerance. The fact that someone feels the need to spread such hate-filled, hurtful messaging, shows that despite how far we have come, we still have a lot of work to do. I urge anyone who sees these flyers to remove them, or contact the police department’s non-emergency number,” McGriff said.

OCPD Chief Jim Band would like the community to know that the police department is investigating the nature of the flyers and who distributed them. OCPD is investigating the flyers as a potential bias crime.

“If someone was targeted, we’re encouraging them to call us,” said OCPD Capt. Dave Edwins.

Officials state that the information contained in the flyers is alarming, and OCPD has canvassed the neighborhoods where the reported flyers were found and completed a police report. The police department is forwarding the report to the Oregon Department of Justice as a bias incident.

The police department is committed to ensuring that Oregon City is a place that feels safe and welcome for everyone. The police department would like anybody who has more information about the spread of these flyers to call the non-emergency line and to share this information with an officer. This can be done by calling 503-655-8211.

Residents are also encouraged to report bias incidents to the Oregon Department of Justice at 1-844-924-BIAS.

