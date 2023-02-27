Hillsboro police, Washington County deputies search for murder suspect

A Cornelius man who was set to appear in court Monday, Feb. 27, for a murder trial ran from the Washington County Courthouse and is at large, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edi Villalobos Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Artemio Guzman-Olvera, among other offenses. His trial began last week.

The Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on Twitter that Villalobos “ran out” of the courthouse and his whereabouts are unknown.

“Law enforcement is (actively) searching for him in the area of downtown Hillsboro. Everyone is asked to avoid the area,” the Sheriff’s Office added in a follow-up Tweet.

Villalobos, 28, is described as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning anyone who sees Villalobos not to approach him. Instead, call 911.